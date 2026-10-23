Depression over Bay of Bengal to bring rain in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Telangana is likely to receive rainfall between October 29 and 31 under the influence of a possible cyclone forming over the Bay of Bengal, with eastern districts, particularly Bhadradri-Kothagudem, likely to receive heavy rain, according to a preliminary weather outlook.

Other parts of the state may receive light rainfall during the period. A low-pressure area or depression is likely to form over the central Bay of Bengal on October 24 and intensify into a cyclone by October 26.

The system is expected to strengthen further and move towards the east coast, with a possible landfall along the coast between Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha around October 28. The outlook warns that the system could intensify into a severe storm, with wind speeds potentially reaching 160-200 kmph.

If the system develops as projected, it could bring significant rainfall to parts of eastern Telangana. However, the forecast remains preliminary and may change depending on the system’s track, intensity and movement.