Hyderabad: CCMB study identifies Protein that alerts cells about viruses

HYDERABAD: Scientists at the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, have discovered how a human cell protein detects viral genetic material and activates the body’s immune response, opening up possibilities for developing broad-spectrum antiviral therapies.

The study, published in The EMBO Journal, identifies a protein called DZIP3 that acts as an early-warning sensor for viral infections and activates the cellular machinery that fights them. The research was led by Dr Santosh Chauhan’s group at CCMB.

“When a virus enters a human cell, the body’s defence system must identify the invading pathogen and activate an immune response before the virus multiplies. About seven years ago, we hypothesised that a specialised group of human proteins could perform two functions — detect viral genetic material and activate key cellular proteins to trigger an immune response,” Dr Santosh, lead author of the study, told TNIE.

The study establishes that DZIP3 performs both functions. On detecting viral RNA, the protein undergoes a structural change that activates it. It then moves to the mitochondria, where it tags and activates key immune defence proteins.