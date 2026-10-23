Rahul Gandhi as PM will empower Bahujans: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said the next general elections would be crucial for the country and called for people’s full support to Rahul Gandhi, expressing confidence that Bahujans would be empowered when he became prime minister.

Participating in the birth anniversary celebrations of Pandaga Sayanna Mudiraj, the chief minister said his government was prioritising the political empowerment of all Backward Class (BC) communities. He announced that a Cabinet sub-committee would be constituted to study the inclusion of the Mudiraj community in the BC-A category.

Revanth said the community’s reclassification from BC-D to BC-A had been delayed due to a lack of accurate data. The issue would be discussed at the next Cabinet meeting, after which the sub-committee would undertake a comprehensive study, he said.

“Mudiraj community constitutes the largest population in my Kodangal constituency, and its members are known for their trustworthiness,” he said.

Recalling his tenure as Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president, Revanth Reddy said he had appointed Srihari Mudiraj as a District Congress Committee president, given him an Assembly ticket and later inducted him into the Cabinet. Neelam Madhu was also given a party ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections, he added.

The chief minister asked BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar to take up the issue with TPCC president Mahesh Goud and seek an MLC ticket for a Mudiraj community representative. “It is my responsibility to ensure the Mudiraj community is made a partner in the government,” he said.