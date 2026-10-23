SC, ST workers lag in India’s manufacturing job hierarchy: Hyderabad researchers

HYDERABAD: General-category workers strengthened their dominance in top-ranking occupations across India’s manufacturing industries over a decade, while SC/ ST workers remained concentrated in lower-ranking jobs, according to a study.

The study, “Assessing Social Diversity Progress in India’s Manufacturing: Quantitative Study Using Diversity Index”, compares employment data from the National Sample Survey Office’s 68th-round survey and the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) to assess caste-based representation gaps among SCs, STs, OBCs and the general category.

Authors Jadhav Chakradhar of the Centre for Economic and Social Studies, Hyderabad, and Arun Kumar Bairwa of the Indian Institute of Management Amritsar found that general-category workers were over-represented in top-ranking occupations in 24 of 32 manufacturing industries in 2011-12, rising to 27 industries (84%) by 2022-23.

Despite average real GDP growth of 5.2%, manufacturing value-added growth of 5.9% and a 13% rise in employment over the decade, occupational inequalities persisted. In the sewerage industry, general-category workers went from being under-represented in leadership roles in 2011-12 to holding 73% more positions than their representation benchmark in 2022-23.

SC workers remained concentrated in lower-ranking jobs, particularly in sewerage, waste collection and remediation. Their average over-representation in the lowest-ranking occupations rose from 9% to 10%, while their aggregate over-representation in top-ranking jobs fell from 115% to 11%. Their average over-representation in top-ranking roles declined from 4% to nearly zero, with their presence largely confined to labour-intensive, lower-wage industries.