Senior police officers of southern states and UTs to discuss Gen Z, organised crimes and terrorism issues

HYDERABAD: Police chiefs and senior officers from southern states and Union Territories will discuss how the intelligence department can handle Gen Z protests during the Southern Regional Police Co-ordination Conference (SRPCC) at the TGICCC in Banjara Hills on Friday.
In this conference, senior police officers including the DGPs will discuss the best practices adopted by them, share knowledge and deliberate on prevailing problems and how to tackle them.
Attendees include Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand, Karnataka DGP M A Salim, Tamil Nadu DGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, Puducherry DGP Shalini Singh and Additional DGP and Head of Police Force (HOPF) of Lakshadweep Shankar Jaiswal. Also, Ajitha Begum representing the Kerala DGP and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ravi Krishna representing the Andhra Pradesh DGP.
Officers from central agencies including the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED), National Security Guard (NSG), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) also attended the event.
During the conference, the DGPs would give presentations on the best practices adopted in their respective states, sharing knowledge that can be implemented elsewhere if suitable. Alongside best practices, officials are discussing narcotics and how to coordinate better to control this menace, with the ultimate objective of achieving a drug-free India (Nasha Mukt Bharat) by 31 December, 2029.
Discussions are also covering ISI-sponsored terrorism, post-Maoist steps, how the intelligence department should handle Gen Z protests, cybercrime, organised crime in economic offences, human trafficking, and the operation of interstate gangs, alongside institutional mechanisms for improved coordination.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy attended the inaugural event and stated that policing must change and reforms must be continuous. “I believe the resources we provide for the police system are not an expenditure, but an investment for a better society and the safety of citizens,” he added.
He noted that no state can become free of crime through its efforts alone in today’s world.
Addressing the gathering he stated, “We need coordination among all state police departments. I am sure you (police officers) will discuss all these issues among yourselves. I hope that after detailed discussions, you will prepare a strong action plan. It is your responsibility to make South India safe and have the lowest crime rate. Let us all work together to build a safe South India”.
Speaking at the conference, Telangana DGP CV Anand said that criminal syndicates, cyber fraudsters, and drug networks do not respect state boundaries.
Explaining this, he noted, “Today, organised crime operates seamlessly across state lines. A mule account opened in one state drains the savings of a citizen in another, while drugs and contraband are trafficked across regional corridors. For every modern challenge we face whether it is cross-border financial fraud, the dark web, or radical networks our greatest weapon is not just local enforcement, but interstate synergy.”
He warned that if one southern state is vulnerable, all other states are exposed. “To counter these cross-border threats, our approach must shift from reactive cooperation to predictive, real-time integration,” CV Anand added.