Senior police officers of southern states and UTs to discuss Gen Z, organised crimes and terrorism issues

HYDERABAD: Police chiefs and senior officers from southern states and Union Territories will discuss how the intelligence department can handle Gen Z protests during the Southern Regional Police Co-ordination Conference (SRPCC) at the TGICCC in Banjara Hills on Friday.

In this conference, senior police officers including the DGPs will discuss the best practices adopted by them, share knowledge and deliberate on prevailing problems and how to tackle them.

Attendees include Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand, Karnataka DGP M A Salim, Tamil Nadu DGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, Puducherry DGP Shalini Singh and Additional DGP and Head of Police Force (HOPF) of Lakshadweep Shankar Jaiswal. Also, Ajitha Begum representing the Kerala DGP and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ravi Krishna representing the Andhra Pradesh DGP.

Officers from central agencies including the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED), National Security Guard (NSG), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) also attended the event.

During the conference, the DGPs would give presentations on the best practices adopted in their respective states, sharing knowledge that can be implemented elsewhere if suitable. Alongside best practices, officials are discussing narcotics and how to coordinate better to control this menace, with the ultimate objective of achieving a drug-free India (Nasha Mukt Bharat) by 31 December, 2029.