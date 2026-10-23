Telangana: 190 bidders attend pre-bid meet for 7,800 MW clean energy tenders

HYDERABAD: A pre-bid meeting for tenders to procure 7,800 MW of renewable energy was held at Vidyut Soudha here on Thursday, with around 190 prospective bidders participating, including 120 online and 70 in person.

In line with the Telangana Clean and Green Energy Policy-2025, Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TGREDCO) and Telangana Power Generation Corporation (TGGENCO) have issued tenders to expand the state’s renewable energy generation and storage capacities.

The tenders cover 2,000 MW of Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) on a round-the-clock (RTC) basis, with a minimum bid capacity of 50 MW and a maximum of 1,000 MW.

TGREDCO has invited bids for 3,000 MW of solar power, along with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) of 1,000 MW capacity and 6,000 MWh of storage. The minimum bid capacity is 50 MW.

It has also invited tenders for 800 MW of wind power, with a minimum bid capacity of 50 MW and a maximum of 400 MW.

TGGENCO has issued tenders for a 2,000 MW BESS under the FDRE framework. The project comprises four units of 500 MW each, capable of storing and supplying electricity for four hours.