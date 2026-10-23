Telangana announces SSC exam fee schedule

HYDERABAD: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana, on Thursday announced the fee-payment schedule for the SSC and vocational public examinations scheduled for March 2027.

Students can pay the examination fee without a late fee from October 30 to November 16. Those who miss the deadline can pay a late fee of Rs 50 from November 18 to December 1, Rs 200 by December 14, or Rs 500 from December 16 to 28.

Headmasters must remit fees collected without a late fee through the Cyber Treasury between November 4 and 17 and submit student data to the District Educational Officer (DEO) by November 21.

For the Rs 50 late-fee category, the remittance deadline is December 2 and student data must be submitted by December 7. For the Rs 200 category, the respective deadlines are December 15 and 17, while for the Rs 500 category, they are December 29 and 30.

Schools must submit the School Nominal Roll (NR) to the Director of Government Examinations by December 10 for the first two fee categories and by December 31 for the Rs 200 and Rs 500 categories.

Headmasters and school authorities have been instructed to ensure that all eligible students complete the fee-payment and examination application process within the stipulated deadlines.