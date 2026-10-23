Telangana: Bhongir MP Chamala seeks probe into water diversion to KCR farmhouse

HYDERABAD: Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy has written to Irrigation Secretary E Sridhar, seeking a comprehensive investigation into the alleged diversion of water from the Kondapochamma Sagar project to the farmhouse of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

In his letter, the MP called for an inquiry into allegations that a lift irrigation scheme intended to meet public irrigation and water requirements was used to divert water for an individual’s benefit.

He sought a detailed examination of project records to establish whether public funds had been misused and called for a review of official documents to determine the extent of any alleged irregularities.

Kiran Kumar Reddy also urged the department to complete the investigation at the earliest into the alleged diversion of water from Kondapochamma Sagar to Pandurang Cheruvu and subsequently to KCR’s farmhouse.

He called for those responsible to be identified and appropriate legal action to be taken if the allegations were established. The MP said accountability and transparency were necessary in the use of irrigation projects developed for public benefit.