Telangana: Congress rolls up sleeves to win Graduates’ MLC polls

HYDERABAD: Expressing confidence that the Congress would win the Graduates’ MLC elections, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu called on party cadres to work towards securing a large majority of votes from the erstwhile Rangareddy district.

The Rangareddy District Congress unit organised a preparatory meeting at Shamshabad on Thursday for the upcoming Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar Graduates’ MLC elections. Sridhar Babu, who is also the district in-charge minister, attended the meeting and advised party leaders on strengthening the Congress’s prospects.

He said the enrolment of graduate voters should be treated as a priority and called on every leader and party worker to ensure that all eligible graduates registered as voters. He directed cadres to organise special enrolment drives at the village, municipality and ward levels.

Stressing the need for booth-level coordination, Sridhar Babu asked party workers to reach out to graduate voters and explain the welfare and development initiatives undertaken by the Congress government. He also called on them to highlight what he described as the failures of the BRS and BJP through a coordinated campaign.