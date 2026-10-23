Telangana: Congress rolls up sleeves to win Graduates’ MLC polls

HYDERABAD: Expressing confidence that the Congress would win the Graduates’ MLC elections, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu called on party cadres to work towards securing a large majority of votes from the erstwhile Rangareddy district.
The Rangareddy District Congress unit organised a preparatory meeting at Shamshabad on Thursday for the upcoming Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar Graduates’ MLC elections. Sridhar Babu, who is also the district in-charge minister, attended the meeting and advised party leaders on strengthening the Congress’s prospects.
He said the enrolment of graduate voters should be treated as a priority and called on every leader and party worker to ensure that all eligible graduates registered as voters. He directed cadres to organise special enrolment drives at the village, municipality and ward levels.
Stressing the need for booth-level coordination, Sridhar Babu asked party workers to reach out to graduate voters and explain the welfare and development initiatives undertaken by the Congress government. He also called on them to highlight what he described as the failures of the BRS and BJP through a coordinated campaign.
He urged senior leaders and those who had recently joined the party to set aside their differences and work together, stating that coordination, disciplined campaigning and voter outreach would be crucial to the Congress’s electoral prospects.
Meanwhile, Hyderabad in-charge minister Ponnam Prabhakar held a preparatory meeting at Nampally with the in-charges of 15 Assembly constituencies, MLAs, MLCs, nominated chairpersons and other party leaders.
Prabhakar called for an intensive graduate voter enrolment drive across Hyderabad and its surrounding urban areas to support Congress candidate Sama Ram Mohan Reddy in the upcoming elections.
He said all eligible graduates should register as voters and asked those who had enrolled previously to verify their details in accordance with election guidelines. He also called for special attention to newly eligible graduates and young voters.
Prabhakar directed party leaders to prepare a comprehensive action plan to identify and enrol eligible graduates across the 15 Assembly constituencies. Constituency in-charges, division-level leaders and party workers were asked to take responsibility for implementing the drive in their respective areas.