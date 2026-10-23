Telangana: El Nino forces IIIT Basara Nirmal district to extend Dasara break

ADILABAD: The worsening water crisis linked to the El Nino effect has forced the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), popularly known as IIIT Basara, in Nirmal district, to extend the Dasara holidays for students. The reopening has been postponed indefinitely as the campus receives only half its daily water requirement.

Vice-Chancellor A Govardhan told TNIE that the campus, which houses around 9,000 students and 1,000 staff members, requires 20 lakh litres of water a day. However, the intake well on the Godavari river is currently supplying only about 10 lakh litres. The water quality has also deteriorated, raising concerns over its suitability for use.

The RGKUT has depended on an intake well constructed in the Godavari in 2010. Under normal conditions, it supplies the campus’s daily requirement, with surplus water stored in a reservoir. However, critically low water levels in the river have disrupted the supply.