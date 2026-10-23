Telangana HC rejects state’s appeal against SI’s termination

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has dismissed an appeal by the state government challenging an order that set aside the termination of a probationary sub-inspector of police.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice P Sam Koshy and Justice Narsing Rao Nandikonda upheld a single judge’s order dated April 30, 2026, quashing the authorities’ decisions to withhold confirmation of the officer’s probation and extend it by six months.

The officer was appointed as a Sub-Inspector of Police (Civil) on November 20, 2018, initially on a two-year probation under Rule 16(a) of the Telangana State and Subordinate Service Rules, 1996.

During his probation, he was named, along with family members, in a criminal case registered at Godavarikhani-I police station following a complaint by his wife under Section 498A of the IPC and Section 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act. The case was taken up by the Additional Judicial Magistrate of First Class, Godavarikhani.

The department initiated disciplinary proceedings against him, which the high court stayed on April 29, 2022. His probation was meanwhile extended by six months. On May 26, 2025, the authorities terminated his services, citing unsatisfactory performance.

Dismissing the state’s appeal, the bench observed that the government had produced no material to show that the officer had acted in a manner unbecoming of a government employee while discharging his official duties.

It noted that the decision to withhold confirmation of his probation was based solely on his implication in the matrimonial dispute, while the criminal case remained pending.