Top cops from south to talk strategy in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Police chiefs and senior officers from southern states and Union Territories will meet at the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC) in Banjara Hills on Friday to strengthen inter-state coordination and formulate a joint strategy to combat cross-border crime.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will attend the Southern Regional Police Coordination Committee meeting.

DGP CV Anand said the Telangana Police was organising the meeting to improve cooperation among law enforcement agencies, intelligence sharing and coordinated responses to emerging threats.

Directors-General of Police and Inspectors-General from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Keralam, along with representatives from the Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry and Lakshadweep, will participate.

Senior officials from central agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, National Investigation Agency, Central Industrial Security Force, Border Security Force and Central Reserve Police Force, will also attend.

The meeting will discuss intelligence sharing, inter-agency cooperation and challenges in preventing and investigating crimes across State borders.

Focus on emerging security challenges

The agenda includes terrorism, the post-Maoist security scenario, drug trafficking, inter-State cybercrime, organised crime, economic offences, youth protests and human trafficking. Officers will also discuss the movement of inter-state criminal gangs and ways to improve coordination in crime prevention.

Implementation of the new criminal laws, coastal security, road accident prevention and the use of artificial intelligence in policing will also be discussed.

The meeting aims to strengthen joint operations and intelligence exchange to tackle organised criminal networks and emerging threats.