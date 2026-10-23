Two PMKSY officials held for accepting Rs 39.17 lakh bribe in Telangana

BHUPALPALLY: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Thursday raided the offices of Project Officer Satish Reddy and Technical Officer Raju, who are associated with the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) 2.0 Bhagirathipet project, at the Jayashankar Bhupalpally Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC).

According to an ACB, Warangal Range Deputy Superintendent of Police P Sambaiah said the two officers allegedly demanded bribes from a contractor to process bills for works executed under the PMKSY 2.0 scheme and allot further works.

The complainant alleged that the officers demanded 10% and 25% of the bill amounts, threatening to withhold pending bills and deny further works if the money was not paid. The ACB verified that a total of Rs 39,17,000 had been transferred to various bank and UPI accounts allegedly communicated by the accused. The complainant also submitted bank statements and WhatsApp chats in support of the allegations.

Officials further said Satish Reddy had also allegedly demanded an additional 25% of the amount for the seventh bill in connection with recording measurements for further works and processing pending bills.

Based on the evidence and authorisation from the competent authority, a case was registered under Sections 7(a), 7(b) and 13(1)(b), read with Section 13(2), of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018.

Both accused were arrested and produced before a court.