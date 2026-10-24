BCI stays Telangana state Bar Council panel proceedings

HYDERABAD: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has stayed the operation of proceedings constituting various committees of the Telangana State Bar Council, citing prima facie concerns over compliance with the Advocates Act, 1961.

The interim order was passed by the BCI chairman on appeals and representations filed by Venkat Yadav Chalakani, Ponnam Ashok Goud, C Rohini Smitha, K Sunil Goud and MAK Mukheed. They challenged the state Bar Council’s October 11, 2026, general body meeting and the subsequent constitution of committees.

The applicants alleged that objections and dissent expressed at the meeting were not properly recorded in the minutes. They also contended that the chairman constituted committees without consulting 10 members named in the resolution.

The BCI observed that Sections 9 and 10 of the Act prescribe specific requirements for constituting disciplinary, executive and enrolment committees. The available records did not prima facie establish whether the prescribed election and co-option procedures had been followed.

Exercising its supervisory powers under Section 48B, the BCI directed the state Bar Council to submit its response and relevant records within four weeks. It also ordered the preservation of original records relating to the meeting and committee formation, including minutes, voting records, correspondence, CCTV footage and video recordings.

The BCI stayed ROC No. 510 of 2026, dated October 17, which constituted or reconstituted committees pursuant to the disputed proceedings. The stay took immediate effect, and those deriving authority solely from the communication were barred from exercising fresh powers under it.