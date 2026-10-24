BJP to hold rallies across Telangana to counter INDIA bloc’s ‘false propaganda’ against SIR

HYDERABAD: The BJP leaders will take out padayatras across the state to counter the INDIA bloc’s “ false propaganda” against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and various other issues.

During an informal chat with the media at the party office here on Friday, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao revealed that padayatras will be held in Karimnagar, Siddipet and Hyderabad to counter the “false campaign” launched by the INDIA bloc with the slogan “Loktantra Bachao, Arachaktha Hatao”.

“Several INDIA bloc parties, except Mamata Banerjee, are against Rahul Gandhi’s SIR claims,” he said, while adding that the SIR process was taken up many times when the Congress was in power.

Seeks all-party meeting

The BJP leader, meanwhile, lashed out at the state government for failing to call an all-party meeting to discuss the El Nino phenomenon.

Alleging negligence on the part of the government in addressing the El Nino conditions, he said that the government should have placed orders for coal well in advance. “The Centre allocated Koyagudem and Tadicherla-2 coal fields to Singareni to help meet the coal requirements despite not having managerial rights over the company,” he said.

Ramchander further said the state government should send detailed proposals after assessing the damage. He stated that the Centre will realistically respond to the request for a Rs 20,000 crore relief package sought by the state.