Telangana: Study traces maternal ancestry of Konkanis

HYDERABAD: The maternal ancestry of Konkani-speaking communities along India’s western coast reflects ancient migrations, local origins and community-specific genetic changes, according to a study by researchers from the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, and Mangalore University.

Published in Heredity, the study analysed mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA), inherited through the maternal line, from 295 Konkani individuals and compared the data with that of more than 5,000 people across Eurasia. The findings revealed a mix of deep-rooted South Asian and West Eurasian maternal lineages. While maternal ancestry was predominantly local, Sarasvata groups showed slightly stronger affinities with West Eurasian and Steppe-associated lineages than non-Sarasvata groups.

The findings suggest that Bronze Age migrations into South Asia involved both maternal and paternal contributions, rather than being exclusively male-mediated. The research sheds light on the population history of the Konkan region, stretching from Daman in the north to the Gangavalli river and Karwar in the south.

Prof MS Mustak of Mangalore University said much of the maternal diversity derived from lineages originating in a diverse ancient source population, possibly in the Near East around the Last Glacial Maximum, between 26,500 and 19,000 years ago.

These lineages were subsequently assimilated during population movements in the recovery period after the Last Glacial Maximum and the Holocene.

Dr Jaison Sequeira, the study’s first author, said complete mitochondrial genomes revealed ancestry shaped by geography, climate and culture over thousands of years.