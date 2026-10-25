10K candidates take TGPSC Assistant Scientist test

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) conducted the computer-based recruitment test (CBRT) for Assistant Scientist (Analyst Grade-II) posts in the Board at 68 centres across 17 districts on Saturday.

Of the 19,568 candidates who applied, 9,867 appeared for Paper-I, General Studies and General Abilities, held from 10 am to 12.30 pm, recording 50.42% attendance. Paper-II, Chemistry, was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm, with 9,761 candidates appearing, an attendance of 49.88%, according to TGPSC.

A command centre was set up at the TGPSC office to monitor the examination. The Commission deployed 77 observers, 35 flying squad officials and 77 sitting squad officials, besides deputing 50 officials to oversee the arrangements.