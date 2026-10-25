10K candidates take TGPSC Assistant Scientist test

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) conducted the computer-based recruitment test (CBRT) for Assistant Scientist (Analyst Grade-II) posts in the Board at 68 centres across 17 districts on Saturday.
Of the 19,568 candidates who applied, 9,867 appeared for Paper-I, General Studies and General Abilities, held from 10 am to 12.30 pm, recording 50.42% attendance. Paper-II, Chemistry, was conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm, with 9,761 candidates appearing, an attendance of 49.88%, according to TGPSC.
A command centre was set up at the TGPSC office to monitor the examination. The Commission deployed 77 observers, 35 flying squad officials and 77 sitting squad officials, besides deputing 50 officials to oversee the arrangements.
Assistant Environmental Engineer test tomorrow
The TGPSC has also made arrangements to conduct the computer-based recruitment test (CBRT) for Assistant Environmental Engineer posts in the Board on Monday. A total of 14,489 candidates have applied for the examination, which will be held at 55 centres across 15 districts, according to TGPSC. The test will be conducted in two sessions. Paper-I, General Studies and General Abilities, will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm, while Paper-II, covering the relevant subject, is scheduled from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.
Candidates can enter the centres between 8.30 am and 9.30 am for the morning session and between 1 pm and 2 pm for the afternoon session to complete biometric verification, photograph capture and other formalities.