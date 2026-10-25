Adluri counters Harish’s criticism on govt’s El Nino preparedness

HYDERABAD: Social Welfare Minister Adluri Lakshman Kumar has questioned BRS MLA T Harish Rao for criticising the government’s advance warnings about the possibility of reduced rainfall due to El Niño.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) office on Saturday, he said anticipating challenges and preparing contingency plans were essential responsibilities of good governance.

He clarified that El Niño was a global climate phenomenon unrelated to the Congress government or Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. He said advance warnings were meant to protect people, not create panic. Recalling the difficulties faced during COVID-19, including shortages of hospital beds, oxygen and medicines, he challenged the opposition to compare the situation at Gandhi, Osmania and NIMS hospitals during the pandemic with the government’s current preparedness.

He also recalled former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s remark in the Assembly suggesting paracetamol tablets as a response to COVID-19.