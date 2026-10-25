Adluri counters Harish’s criticism on govt’s El Nino preparedness

HYDERABAD: Social Welfare Minister Adluri Lakshman Kumar has questioned BRS MLA T Harish Rao for criticising the government’s advance warnings about the possibility of reduced rainfall due to El Niño.
Addressing a press conference at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) office on Saturday, he said anticipating challenges and preparing contingency plans were essential responsibilities of good governance.
He clarified that El Niño was a global climate phenomenon unrelated to the Congress government or Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. He said advance warnings were meant to protect people, not create panic. Recalling the difficulties faced during COVID-19, including shortages of hospital beds, oxygen and medicines, he challenged the opposition to compare the situation at Gandhi, Osmania and NIMS hospitals during the pandemic with the government’s current preparedness.
He also recalled former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s remark in the Assembly suggesting paracetamol tablets as a response to COVID-19.
The minister said contingency plans were being prepared to ensure drinking water, irrigation, livestock water and fodder, agricultural support and employment during possible drought conditions.
Rejecting claims that state agriculture depended entirely on Kaleshwaram, he cited the Sriram Sagar Project, flood flow canal, Yellampally, tanks, groundwater and borewells as alternative irrigation sources. He said technical reports were guiding measures to address problems at the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages, including repairs and restoration.
Lakshman Kumar said the previous government must answer questions concerning Kaleshwaram’s design, quality, expenditure and irrigation benefits. He noted that paddy procurement was continuing and rejected claims that agriculture had collapsed. Urging KCR and opposition leaders to offer constructive solutions, he stressed that the government would prepare for drought rather than wait for a crisis.