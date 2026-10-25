Aerospace, Defence policy soon, says CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Asserting that Telangana aims to emerge as India’s largest industrial hub for the defence sector, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday called for greater collaboration among global defence manufacturers, aerospace companies, research institutions, startups and other industry stakeholders to strengthen India’s position as a global leader in defence technology and manufacturing.

Addressing the curtain raiser programme for Raksha Expo-2026, Revanth said Telangana has the talent, infrastructure, industrial ecosystem and policy commitment required to play a leading role in India’s defence, aerospace and advanced technology sectors.

Announcing a new policy initiative, Revanth said the Telangana government would soon introduce Aerospace and Defence Policy 2.0. The proposed policy will be aligned with the state’s long-term Telangana Rising Vision 2047 and is intended to support the expansion of the aerospace and defence industries.

The chief minister said Telangana has no policy paralysis and remains committed to promoting investment and development.

The chief minister also invited industry representatives to participate in the upcoming Invest Telangana Global Summit, scheduled to be held on December 7, 8 and 9 at Bharat Future City in Hyderabad. The second edition of the summit is expected to be organised on a much larger scale following the success of its inaugural edition last year.

He said the vision behind Raksha Expo was to establish an international platform where stakeholders across the defence sector can come together, exchange ideas, showcase emerging technologies and explore opportunities for collaboration.