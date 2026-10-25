BRS demands lifting of Godavari water to tackle Hyderabad crisis

HYDERABAD: Bharat Rashtra Samiti MLAs have demanded that the state government immediately lift Godavari water through the Kannepalli Pump House to address the looming drinking water crisis in Hyderabad. They threatened to lay siege to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s residence along with city residents if the government failed to take immediate measures.

On Saturday, BRS MLAs Devireddy Sudheer Reddy, Madhavaram Krishna Rao, KP Vivekanand Goud, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy and Bandari Lakshma Reddy, along with former minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and former MLA Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy, visited the Kannepalli Pump House, which is part of the Kaleshwaram project. They alleged that the government was allowing large quantities of Godavari water to flow downstream into the sea while failing to utilise it to meet Hyderabad’s drinking water needs.

They claimed that more than 750 TMC feet of Godavari water had flowed into the sea since June. They said lifting at least 250 TMC could have improved water storage in reservoirs and lakes, replenished groundwater levels and eased drinking water shortages in Hyderabad.

Addressing the media at Kannepalli Pump House, Vivekanand Goud recalled that BRS working president KT Rama Rao had visited the area in July and brought to the government’s notice the wastage of Godavari water. He said the party had also warned the government about the possible impact of El Niño and future water shortages.