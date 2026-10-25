Hyderabad ‘matchmaker’ saves trees from the axe, helps relocate over 7,500 trees

HYDERABAD: Call him a matchmaker — for trees. Uday Krishna Peddireddi connects mature trees facing the axe with people who have the land, resources and willingness to give them a new home. Instead of an axe, an adopter. When a tree is marked for felling to make way for a road or construction project, years of growth, shade and environmental value can disappear within hours. But for Uday Krishna Peddireddi, founder of Vata Foundation, a tree facing the axe need not be a tree lost.

Since the foundation was established in 2015, it has facilitated the transplantation of more than 7,500 trees across seven states, according to its website. Krishna estimates that between 7,500 and 8,000 trees have been adopted through the initiative, with at least 80% surviving.

The idea took shape even before the foundation came into existence. In 2010, when 16 trees were threatened by construction work for a foot overbridge in Kukatpally, Krishna decided to relocate them rather than cut them down. Thirteen survived, convincing him that transplantation could offer a practical alternative to felling mature trees.

Initially, however, saving trees was only half the challenge. Krishna needed land to accommodate them, people willing to bear transportation costs and someone to care for them after transplantation. He began reaching out through social media, gradually building a network of people looking to adopt trees and others with suitable land who needed help covering relocation expenses.

The network grew organically, with people contacting him whenever they wanted a tree or could offer space for one. The extent of public interest became clear when he posted about a peepal tree near his mother’s residence. The tree stood on a plot whose new owner wanted to remove it. The post prompted around 500 to 600 people to express interest in adopting it.