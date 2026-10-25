Inspired by Srimanthudu, Telangana man transforms village school

KHAMMAM: BRS working president KT Rama Rao has lauded a man, Duggidevara Sri Raghunandan, for adopting a government primary school at Mallavaram village in Tallada mandal and developing it into a model educational institution through several initiatives.

Rama Rao felicitated Raghunandan at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday in the presence of Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra.

The former minister said he would bring Raghunandan’s initiatives to the notice of KCR and actor Mahesh Babu, whose film had inspired the school adoption initiative.

“Good deeds undertaken for the benefit of society will always yield positive results,” Rama Rao said, encouraging Raghunandan to continue his service-oriented initiatives and inspire others to help develop government schools.

Raghunandan said he was inspired by the Telugu film Srimanthudu to adopt the school on February 17, 2016, coinciding with the birthday of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. With his family’s support, he initiated several measures to improve basic facilities, maintain cleanliness, promote greenery, conserve water and eliminate plastic use on the premises.