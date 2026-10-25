No rocking chair for this Telangana retiree: 74-year-old writes 55 books, teaches yoga for free

KARIMNAGAR: What does a 74-year-old do after retirement? If you’re S Sampath Kumar, you write 55 books, teach yoga for free and devote your time to building a healthier society. For this retired teacher, his post-retirement years have become a mission to make fitness and wellness accessible to all.

Since retiring in 2010, Sampath, a former physical education teacher (PET), karate instructor and yoga master, has intensified his efforts to promote health and wellness through free yoga coaching, healing practices and books. He has authored 55 books on health, yoga, meditation and martial arts and hopes to take the tally to 100.

His works cover yoga asanas, meditation techniques, fitness and traditional martial arts. He has also written three research monographs on the dialects in Telangana, documenting the region’s distinctive words, expressions, accents and meanings.