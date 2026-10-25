Offer constructive suggestions on El Nino: Bhatti to Opposition

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday urged political parties to stand by the people rather than criticise the government at a time when the state was facing challenging weather conditions.

Addressing a media conference at Kodumuru village in Chintakani mandal, he recalled how people responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeals during the COVID-19 pandemic by clapping, ringing bells and lighting lamps to express their solidarity with the government. He said it was unfortunate that political parties were targeting the government when the state was facing a rainfall deficit due to the impact of El Niño.

Bhatti urged opposition parties to offer constructive suggestions in the interest of the people instead of engaging in criticism.

With the impact of Super El Niño expected to intensify dry weather conditions, he appealed to the public to use available water resources judiciously. He stressed the importance of conserving the remaining water in tanks, ponds and reservoirs to prevent drinking water shortages in the coming months.

He said water scarcity was affecting not only agriculture but also the power sector. The government was taking measures to manage electricity generation, transmission and distribution to meet rising demand.