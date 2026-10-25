Officials begin resurvey at Erravelli to locate ‘missing’ 45 acres

SIDDIPET: Officials have once again begun a survey of land around former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s farmhouse in Erravelli and Venkatapur to check discrepancies in government records and trace 45 missing acres.
It may be recalled that officials recently conducted a week-long survey and submitted a report to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, stating that Survey No 325 in the village should ideally cover 388 acres. However, the survey confirmed only 343 acres, leaving 45 acres unaccounted for.
After examining the report, Revanth directed officials to identify the location of the missing 45 acres. He also instructed them to issue notices and conduct a survey of lands in Erravelli registered in the names of KCR and his family members. However, officials have so far neither issued notices to KCR or his family members nor visited the farmhouse.
During the survey in Erravelli, villagers from neighbouring Venkatapur raised objections, demanding that the boundaries of their village be identified before surveying lands they claimed had been merged with Erravelli. The farmers also met Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and submitted a petition.
Following these developments, officials began identifying the boundaries of Erravelli and neighbouring Venkatapur villages on Saturday.
Two special teams comprising a total of 12 personnel are participating in the survey. While officials maintain that they are identifying land boundaries for farmers in the two villages, it is understood that they may also use the exercise to locate the missing 45 acres under Survey No 325.
The chief minister has announced that a colony for Telangana martyrs will be built on the 45 acres reported as missing, making it important for officials to establish the location of the land.
Meanwhile, officials have also investigated allegations that water from the Kondapochamma project was diverted into the newly constructed Pandavula Cheruvu in neighbouring Venkatapur and then channelled into KCR’s agricultural fields through a specially constructed canal.