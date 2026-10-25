Officials begin resurvey at Erravelli to locate ‘missing’ 45 acres

SIDDIPET: Officials have once again begun a survey of land around former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s farmhouse in Erravelli and Venkatapur to check discrepancies in government records and trace 45 missing acres.

It may be recalled that officials recently conducted a week-long survey and submitted a report to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, stating that Survey No 325 in the village should ideally cover 388 acres. However, the survey confirmed only 343 acres, leaving 45 acres unaccounted for.

After examining the report, Revanth directed officials to identify the location of the missing 45 acres. He also instructed them to issue notices and conduct a survey of lands in Erravelli registered in the names of KCR and his family members. However, officials have so far neither issued notices to KCR or his family members nor visited the farmhouse.

During the survey in Erravelli, villagers from neighbouring Venkatapur raised objections, demanding that the boundaries of their village be identified before surveying lands they claimed had been merged with Erravelli. The farmers also met Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and submitted a petition.