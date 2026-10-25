RS 150 crore allocated for permanent drought mitigation in three mandals in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Saturday announced an allocation of Rs 150 crore for permanent drought mitigation measures in three mandals in the state.

The mandals identified for the initiative are Midjil in Mahbubnagar, Uppununthala in Nagarkurnool and Makthal in Narayanpet. The selection was made in accordance with Central government guidelines, taking into account the regions’ history of drought, dependence on rain-fed agriculture, socio-economic vulnerabilities and the livelihoods of farming families. The project will be implemented with support from the National Disaster Fund (NDF).

A review meeting chaired by the minister at the Secretariat, attended by officials from the Agriculture and Disaster Management departments, focused on identifying sustainable solutions for drought-prone areas, planning project activities and ensuring the effective utilisation of funds.

Emphasising the need for measurable outcomes, the minister said the project’s success should not be assessed merely on the basis of expenditure or completion of works. Instead, the key criteria should be the benefits delivered to the public and the progress made in tackling drought.