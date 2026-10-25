Telangana govt targets Kaleshwaram repairs before 2027 monsoon

HYDERABAD: Announcing a time-bound roadmap to rehabilitate the damaged Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) on Saturday, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the state government aims to complete the repairs before the 2027 monsoon, subject to technical clearances and implementation progress. He criticised the BRS regime, saying that its decision to abandon the original Pranahita-Chevella irrigation project in favour of Medigadda was a “historic blunder”.

Uttam stated that a broad timeline has been drawn up, with concept designs completed by the end of September, while estimates and government approvals are targeted for October-end. Agencies are expected to be mobilised by the end of November, and work is scheduled to commence on all fronts by December-end.

The broad designs propose extending the stilling basins to 66 metres at Medigadda and Annaram and 58 metres at Sundilla. The existing lengths are 46.8 metres at Medigadda, 45 metres at Annaram and 30 metres at Sundilla. The department is also planning an integrated instrumentation and monitoring system to track seepage, uplift pressures and structural behaviour during and after rehabilitation.

Uttam said the state government has engaged national and international experts to oversee the rehabilitation process, with technical assessments, design approvals and execution milestones forming part of the programme.