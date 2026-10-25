TG-iPASS portal fails ransomware attack test

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Industrial Project Approval and Self-Certification System (TG-iPASS) portal went offline on Thursday night after its application failed to connect to the database server. Subsequent checks indicated that the server had been compromised, with the database and related files encrypted in what officials suspect was a ransomware attack.

When TNIE attempted to access the website, it displayed the message: “Server is temporarily unavailable. We are working on it... Our team is working to restore the service as soon as possible”.

In his complaint to the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), Joint Director in the Commissionerate of Industries S Suresh detailed the sequence of events. He said Cloud4C, which hosts the portal, was contacted immediately after the application failed to connect to the database, and the server was restarted. However, the problem persisted.

Further examination revealed that the SQL Server Agent service had stopped. Cloud4C was asked to restart it, but the service could not be started.

“Inspection later indicates that the server has been compromised and that the database and related files have been encrypted. The affected files bear an unfamiliar extension (.vgb), and a ransom note displaying a contact email address and a machine identifier ID was found on the server.