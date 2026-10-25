Woman Pregnant with twins dies, family alleges neglect by RIMS

ADILABAD: A 31-year-old woman, pregnant with twins, died while undergoing treatment at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Adilabad on Saturday, following which her relatives alleged negligence. The incident comes a month after five infants died in a fire in the hospital’s Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU).

The deceased, Borkare Sunitha, was admitted to the gynaecology ward on October 21, when she was 33 weeks pregnant with dichorionic diamniotic twins. According to officials, she had swelling in her palms and was being monitored by doctors and hospital staff.

The medical team conducted tests and provided treatment based on her condition. However, on Saturday morning, Sunitha reportedly experienced breathing difficulties and lost consciousness. Doctors administered emergency treatment, including oxygen and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), but could not save her. She died around 6.30 am.

Doctors said she had suffered a pulmonary embolism, a condition in which a blood clot blocks blood flow, affecting her heart and blood vessels.