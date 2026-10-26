Bhatti invites Korean firms to invest in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said Telangana was prioritising investment from South Korean companies, with a focus on job creation, technology transfer and skill development. He identified electronics, electric vehicles, advanced manufacturing, life sciences, renewable energy and emerging technologies as key areas for collaboration.

Addressing the K-Harmony Festa — Korea Culture Day 2026 in Hyderabad on Sunday, Vikramarka recalled investment discussions during Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit to South Korea in August 2024. He said the government would work to strengthen bilateral ties and expand investment and employment opportunities.

Vikramarka invited Korean tourists to Telangana and encouraged young people from both countries to explore opportunities in education, research, employment and creative industries.

Highlighting the tourism sector’s potential, he said the Telangana Tourism Policy 2025–2030 aims to attract `15,000 crore in investments and create three lakh additional jobs over five years. He invited Korean companies to invest in tourism infrastructure, hospitality, film tourism and wellness tourism.

Vikramarka said the festival, which showcased Korean culture, arts, music and traditions, would strengthen ties between the people of India and South Korea. He noted similarities between the two societies in education and family values.

Referring to the legend of Queen Heo Hwang-ok, who is believed to have travelled to Korea from ancient India, he said it symbolised the historical links between the two countries.

Vikramarka said people-to-people ties and mutual understanding were as important as investment and trade agreements. “Hyderabad is like a second home for our Korean friends,” he said.

Republic of Korea Ambassador to India Lee Seung-ho welcomed Bhatti to the event.