Lite byte | New power centre emerges in Telangana Congress

Fishing in troubled waters

In erstwhile Adilabad district, tensions have reportedly been brewing between a Market Committee chairman and the local MLA. Interestingly, the market committee chairman, who had been a loyal follower of the MLA for several years, is now said to have turned against him, allegedly with the backing of a minister and an MP from the ruling party. The minister and the MP have reportedly had strained relations with the MLA for nearly two decades. The minister and the MP are now backing the chairman and helping him build a rival group within the Assembly constituency, potentially challenging the MLA’s influence. The developments have reportedly reached the attention of the deputy chief minister and other key ministers, raising questions about the party leadership’s response to the growing factional rivalry and its implications for the Congress in the constituency.

(Inputs: Ireddy Srinivas Reddy)