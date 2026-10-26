Lite byte | New power centre emerges in Telangana Congress

Parallel power centre
A senior Congress leader from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh is believed to have emerged as a new power centre in the Telangana unit of the grand old party. The veteran leader, who held prominent positions in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, is said to be making his presence felt in the camps of certain ministers as well as a few key leaders of the ruling party. While three prominent leaders, including a couple of ministers, are said to be entertaining his activities, his growing influence has not gone down well with the other leaders. Those who are not happy with the developments reportedly brought the matter to the notice of the AICC state in-charge.
Angry young leader
A young BJP leader with considerable clout is said to be upset by the saffron party denying him the opportunity to contest in the upcoming Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad constituency graduates’ MLC election. He is believed to have left on an overseas vacation, sparking heated discussions within the party circles, which in turn led to the party in-charges enquiring about his whereabouts during a review meeting held in the state capital recently. The party in-charges are reportedly irked by the young leader’s conspicuous absence from the review meeting.
Fishing in troubled waters
In erstwhile Adilabad district, tensions have reportedly been brewing between a Market Committee chairman and the local MLA. Interestingly, the market committee chairman, who had been a loyal follower of the MLA for several years, is now said to have turned against him, allegedly with the backing of a minister and an MP from the ruling party. The minister and the MP have reportedly had strained relations with the MLA for nearly two decades. The minister and the MP are now backing the chairman and helping him build a rival group within the Assembly constituency, potentially challenging the MLA’s influence. The developments have reportedly reached the attention of the deputy chief minister and other key ministers, raising questions about the party leadership’s response to the growing factional rivalry and its implications for the Congress in the constituency.
(Inputs: Ireddy Srinivas Reddy)