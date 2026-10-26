Looming cyclone raises hopes of rain relief for Telangana

HYDERABAD: With Telangana recording an October rainfall deficit of 95%, a developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal has raised hopes of much-needed relief, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall across several districts on October 28.

The forecast comes amid concerns over declining water availability and the possible impact of El Nino on the state’s water resources.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely. Hyderabad, meanwhile, is likely to receive moderate rainfall.

The weather system is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast on the evening of October 27, bringing rain to Telangana the following day, particularly in the eastern and northeastern parts of the state.

GNRS Srinivas Rao, senior meteorologist at the IMD Centre Hyderabad, told TNIE that the projected landfall location had shifted southwards. While the initial assessment suggested that the system would cross the coast between north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha, the latest assessment indicates a likely crossing between Machilipatnam and Visakhapatnam.

“The system is expected to cross the coast on the evening of October 27, with its effects likely to be felt across Telangana on October 28, particularly in the eastern and northeastern parts of the state,” he said.