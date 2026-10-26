Looming cyclone raises hopes of rain relief for Telangana

HYDERABAD: With Telangana recording an October rainfall deficit of 95%, a developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal has raised hopes of much-needed relief, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall across several districts on October 28.
The forecast comes amid concerns over declining water availability and the possible impact of El Nino on the state’s water resources.
The IMD has issued a red alert for Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Khammam districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely. Hyderabad, meanwhile, is likely to receive moderate rainfall.
The weather system is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast on the evening of October 27, bringing rain to Telangana the following day, particularly in the eastern and northeastern parts of the state.
GNRS Srinivas Rao, senior meteorologist at the IMD Centre Hyderabad, told TNIE that the projected landfall location had shifted southwards. While the initial assessment suggested that the system would cross the coast between north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha, the latest assessment indicates a likely crossing between Machilipatnam and Visakhapatnam.
“The system is expected to cross the coast on the evening of October 27, with its effects likely to be felt across Telangana on October 28, particularly in the eastern and northeastern parts of the state,” he said.
The IMD has issued an orange alert for Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda and Suryapet districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on October 28. A yellow alert has been issued for Mancherial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jangaon, Nalgonda, Siddipet and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts, where heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places.
Srinivas said the system’s precise track and intensity would become clearer once it developed into a depression. As it was expected to move relatively quickly, its impact on Telangana was likely to be concentrated on October 28.
The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahbubabad, Warangal and Hanumakonda districts on October 28.
The possibility of rainfall is expected to extend into October 29. A yellow alert has been issued for Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahbubabad, Warangal and Hanamkonda districts, where heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places.
With October rainfall already running at a deficit, the expected spell could offer some relief to the state. However, the extent of that relief will depend on the system’s eventual track and intensity, as well as the amount of rainfall it brings.