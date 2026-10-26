No data lost, TG-iPASS portal set for return today

HYDERABAD: The database of the TG-iPASS portal, which was hit by a ransomware attack, has been decrypted, and the website is expected to be restored by Monday evening, Industries Commissioner Nikhil Chakravarty said on Sunday.

Speaking to TNIE, Chakravarty said the portal went offline after cybercriminals targeted the database infrastructure hosting the application. Data pertaining to around 28,000 industries was encrypted in the attack, but none of it was lost.

“We have retrieved and decrypted all the data. No data has been lost,” he said, adding that the technical team had contained the attack using existing security measures.

The department is strengthening cybersecurity before restoring the portal by installing additional firewalls and improving encryption for the application and database. The system will also be checked for compliance with the required Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) standards before being brought back online.

Although the technical team expects the portal to be ready for restoration, the department is taking additional time to recheck the database and security measures to minimise the risk of another attack, Chakravarty said.

The portal went offline on Thursday after the application failed to connect to its database server. Subsequent checks indicated that the server had been compromised and the database and related files encrypted in what officials described as a ransomware attack.