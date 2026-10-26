Ponguleti urges Telangana farmers not to take up second crop

KHAMMAM: Stating that the impact of the Super El Nino phenomenon is not confined to Telangana, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Sunday cautioned that water availability could become uncertain in the coming days. He urged farmers and others to take precautionary measures and use water judiciously.

The minister assured farmers that the government would spare no effort in protecting the first crop cultivated during the monsoon season.

During his tour of Edulapuram municipality, he said: “The government is taking necessary measures to ensure the supply of water and electricity required for the standing crops. However, considering the possibility of water scarcity in the coming months, we urge farmers not to take up a second crop.”

The minister laid the foundation for several development works, including a four-lane road from Maddulapalli to Gollagudem to be constructed at an estimated cost of `38 crore, along with central lighting, a road divider and cement-concrete drainage systems. He also laid the foundation for junction development works to be taken up at a cost of `1 crore.

He said the four-lane road would significantly improve transportation facilities for residents of Edulapuram. He assured that the road and associated infrastructure works would be completed expeditiously and made available to the public.

All-party meeting on El Nino on Oct 28

Hyderabad: The government has decided to convene an all-party meeting on October 28 to discuss the El Nino-induced drought conditions in the state. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka will preside over the meeting to be held at the Secretariat. The government intends to elicit the views and suggestions from the opposition parties to deal with the El Nino impact. The meeting will also discuss ways to conserve water, supply of drinking water, and supply of irrigation and power to farmers. The meeting will also seek the opinion of the opposition leaders on the alternative cropping methods and steps to be taken to minimise the impact of the El Nino.