Revanth-Fadnavis meeting to focus on Tummidihatti height

HYDERABAD: In what is being seen as a special initiative aimed at the construction of the Tummidihatti barrage, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will hold discussions with his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai on Monday morning.

The chief minister left for Mumbai on Sunday night. Revanth, along with Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, will hold talks with the Maharashtra government.

Revanth Reddy has been taking several steps to revive the stalled Tummidihatti barrage, which was originally conceived by the former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, YS Rajasekhara Reddy, as part of the Dr BR Ambedkar Pranahita-Chevella project. It was stalled at the agreement stage.

As part of the present Congress government’s efforts to construct the Tummidhatti barrage, Revanth had requested the Centre to facilitate talks between the Telangana and Maharashtra governments. He also requested the Maharashtra government to hold talks and accord permission for the construction of the Tummidihatti barrage.

As the neighbouring state has some reservations about the height of the proposed barrage, Revanth is expected to focus mainly on the same issue during Monday’s discussions.

As per the agreement signed between the two states on August 23, 2016, the height of the proposed barrage was restricted to +148 metres.

Later, the previous BRS government shifted the source from Tummidhatti and constructed the Medigadda barrage as part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.

The Revanth government is of the view that as the previous regime shelved Tummidihatti, the erstwhile Adilabad and Karimnagar districts did not receive irrigation and drinking water to the extent originally envisaged under the Pranahita-Chevella project.