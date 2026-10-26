Shields up: Telangana shores up cyber defences after national alert

HYDERABAD: The state government has stepped up cybersecurity measures following national alerts about vulnerabilities in PHP-based applications. Upgrades to PHP version 8.3.36 have been completed in almost all 33 eOffice instances used for digital administration in the state, the Information Technology and Communications (ITE&C) department said.

A senior department official told TNIE that the Telangana Security Operations Centre (TSOC) issued a threat advisory to the departments concerned on October 23, directing them to review PHP-based applications, install security patches on priority and report compliance.

The measures followed advisories from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and instructions from the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to upgrade PHP in eOffice, a digital file management system. The TSOC also held coordination calls with departmental IT teams to ensure the measures were implemented.

While upgrades have been completed in almost all 33 eOffice instances, technical issues with the Secretariat instance are being addressed, the department said. “Preventive security measures and continuous monitoring are also underway for applications hosted at the State Data Centre. No cybersecurity incidents or service disruptions attributable to the vulnerabilities have been reported so far,” the official said.