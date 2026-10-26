Telangana: Agriculture Minister inspects Dummugudem anicut works

KHAMMAM: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao on Sunday inspected the ongoing works to enhance water storage at the Dummugudem anicut, as part of precautionary measures to address potential drinking water shortage in the erstwhile Khammam district due to the anticipated impact of El Nino.

The minister travelled by a boat from the Kummarigudem-side bank to the opposite bank of the anicut to inspect the arrangements being made to retain water.

He examined the work of placing sandbags to raise the effective height of the anicut by a metre to improve water storage and ensure adequate availability for drinking water requirements during the coming months.

In view of the possibility of reduced rainfall and water scarcity due to El Nino conditions, the government is initiating advance measures to safeguard drinking water supplies across the erstwhile Khammam district.

The minister directed officials concerned to expedite the sandbag arrangement works and complete them at the earliest.