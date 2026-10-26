Telangana: Farmer uses idol immersion water to save paddy crop

KARIMNAGAR: Rajaiah, a farmer from Teegalaguttapally on the outskirts of Karimnagar, pumped stagnant water from a nearby canal into tankers and transported it to his fields on Sunday to save his standing paddy crop amid a shortage of irrigation water.

On Sunday, he used motors to lift water that had earlier been released into the canal for Ganesh idol immersion. He then sprayed it over his crop in an effort to prevent the plants from drying up.

Rajaiah’s efforts reflect the difficulties faced by farmers who planted paddy late and are now struggling to irrigate their crops as they approach maturity. While harvesting is complete in some areas, those dependent on limited water sources are facing shortages.

El Nino-induced dry conditions have added to concerns over water availability. Farmers are searching for alternative sources to protect their crops and minimise losses, particularly during the crucial grain-filling stage, when adequate moisture is needed.