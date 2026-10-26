Telangana has become Rahul’s ATM under Revanth rule: KTR

HYDERABAD: Describing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a “Lapatha (missing) leader”, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday alleged that the former was one of the biggest liars in Indian politics.

Addressing the gathering after welcoming a host of minority leaders from Khairatabad, including Zebran Shareef, into the pink party, Rama Rao said that Rahul Gandhi travels across the country speaking about ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ but lacks the courage to set foot in Telangana.

The BRS leader alleged that Telangana became an ATM for Rahul Gandhi under Revanth Reddy’s rule. “Congress assured to implement six guarantees, fulfil 13 declarations and deliver on all 420 promises within 100 days of forming the government in the state. More than 1,000 days have passed. What happened to Rahul Gandhi’s 420 promises?” he asked.

“While the BJP government in Delhi is dividing people, the Congress government in Telangana is looting the state,” he alleged, adding that Rahul Gandhi was turning a blind eye to the alleged corruption, loot and scams in Telangana. He demanded that the Congress government give specific answers to the alleged corruption charges levelled against it.

Earlier in the day, NSUI former state president Bhargav Pandey and others from Adilabad joined BRS in the presence of Rama Rao.

Bhargav said that he joined Congress in 2006 and continued till date. “But there are a lot of changes in the Congress. It is now being run by leaders with TDP, RSS and BJP ideologies,” he alleged.