Telangana: Improve SCCL productivity, says Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has called for a comprehensive action plan to strengthen Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), cut production costs, improve productivity and safeguard employment for future generations.

Interacting with general managers here on Sunday, Bhatti directed officials to expedite mine development, enhance operational efficiency and explore opportunities in critical minerals such as copper, gold, vanadium and lithium. The meeting reviewed coal production, transportation, mine development, future expansion plans and cost-control measures.

Bhatti criticised the previous government for allegedly neglecting Singareni’s expansion for a decade and failing to secure new coal blocks. He questioned its leaders’ claims that coal production was declining and that 40 lakh tonnes of coal had gone missing, asserting that the present government was taking steps to protect the company’s interests.

He said around 42,000 permanent employees and 34,000 to 36,000 contract and outsourced workers depended on Singareni for their livelihoods.