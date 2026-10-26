Telangana: Man bites cop’s finger, arrested

HYDERABAD: Chandrayanagutta police arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly biting a police constable’s finger during a drunk-driving check near Karachi Bakery in Chandrayanagutta on Friday night. The accused, Shaik Aziz, was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. A breathalyser test recorded his BAC at 140 mg/100 ml.

According to a complaint, a Honda Activa travelling from Keshavgiri towards Bandlaguda was stopped by a constable for a breathalyser test at MBNR X Roads, near Karachi Bakery, on Friday. However, the rider allegedly refused to cooperate.

Sridhar intervened and instructed Aziz to undergo the test. The rider allegedly became aggressive and attempted to snatch a body-worn camera. When police personnel tried to restrain him, he allegedly assaulted them.

When constable Naveen Babu intervened to resolve the situation, Aziz allegedly bit the little finger of his right hand and refused to release it from his mouth, injuring the constable.

The accused was subsequently brought to the police station. Police issued him a notice and directed him to cooperate with the investigation.