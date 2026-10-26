Telangana: Ministers scout for safe seats ahead of ’28 polls

HYDERABAD: Like the early bird catches the worm, ministers in Telangana are already trying to read the electoral winds. Within the ruling Congress, the race to gauge the political mood has begun quietly, well ahead of the next Assembly elections, scheduled for 2028.

Party circles suggest several ministers have commissioned “secret” surveys in constituencies beyond their own in the erstwhile Khammam, Karimnagar, Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda districts. The surveys are believed to be aimed at assessing their prospects and identifying potential constituencies for the next Assembly elections.

Sources said the possibility of changes in constituency boundaries and reservation status has prompted several ministers to explore alternative constituencies that could suit their political interests. The developments have fuelled speculation about possible constituency shifts, with some ministers reportedly keen to assess their electoral prospects well in advance.

In erstwhile Khammam district, two ministers are learnt to have commissioned surveys a few days ago and are awaiting detailed feedback. The exercise reportedly covers a cross-section of the electorate, including people from different age groups, employees, various occupational groups, local leaders and Opposition party representatives. The surveys have triggered discussions in political circles about the ministers’ possible plans for 2028.

Sources said one of the ministers, who holds key portfolios, has turned his attention to the Wyra Assembly constituency, where a change in reservation status is being anticipated. He has reportedly been reaching out to residents and second-rung leaders in the constituency for the past few months. His efforts to offer assistance and facilitate development works in the constituency have triggered speculation about the reasons behind his sudden interest in the segment.