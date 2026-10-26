Telangana: Ministers scout for safe seats ahead of ’28 polls

HYDERABAD: Like the early bird catches the worm, ministers in Telangana are already trying to read the electoral winds. Within the ruling Congress, the race to gauge the political mood has begun quietly, well ahead of the next Assembly elections, scheduled for 2028.
Party circles suggest several ministers have commissioned “secret” surveys in constituencies beyond their own in the erstwhile Khammam, Karimnagar, Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda districts. The surveys are believed to be aimed at assessing their prospects and identifying potential constituencies for the next Assembly elections.
Sources said the possibility of changes in constituency boundaries and reservation status has prompted several ministers to explore alternative constituencies that could suit their political interests. The developments have fuelled speculation about possible constituency shifts, with some ministers reportedly keen to assess their electoral prospects well in advance.
In erstwhile Khammam district, two ministers are learnt to have commissioned surveys a few days ago and are awaiting detailed feedback. The exercise reportedly covers a cross-section of the electorate, including people from different age groups, employees, various occupational groups, local leaders and Opposition party representatives. The surveys have triggered discussions in political circles about the ministers’ possible plans for 2028.
Sources said one of the ministers, who holds key portfolios, has turned his attention to the Wyra Assembly constituency, where a change in reservation status is being anticipated. He has reportedly been reaching out to residents and second-rung leaders in the constituency for the past few months. His efforts to offer assistance and facilitate development works in the constituency have triggered speculation about the reasons behind his sudden interest in the segment.
Another key minister has reportedly been focusing on Kothagudem as well as another constituency, sparking discussions within both the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). The minister’s frequent visits to Kothagudem have reportedly caused concern among the supporters of sitting MLA and CPI state secretary Kunamneni Sambashiva Rao. The CPI is an ally of the ruling Congress as part of the INDIA bloc.
Congress circles are abuzz with speculation that the minister could contest from Kothagudem in the next Assembly elections. The reported suggestion that a relative of the minister, who is also an MP, should focus on the constituency has added another dimension to the discussions within the ruling party.
Precautionary assessment
Meanwhile, a key minister from erstwhile Nalgonda district is learnt to have commissioned a survey covering the entire district. Known for his understanding of local political equations and election management, the minister is reportedly confident that his present constituency will remain unaffected by changes in reservation status or delimitation.
However, sources said he has opted for a precautionary assessment of the political situation. He is also understood to be identifying potential candidates from among his followers for the coming Assembly elections, an exercise that could help him consolidate his influence in the district.
In erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, ministers have reportedly engaged survey agencies to gather feedback on constituencies they could consider contesting in 2028, particularly in view of possible changes in reservation status and delimitation. Sources said a senior leader holding a key position has also turned his attention to the Mahbubnagar Assembly constituency, where he has an established network of supporters and sees scope for a possible shift.
Political activity has also gathered pace in erstwhile Karimnagar district, where the three ministers representing the region are reportedly collecting feedback through close associates and supporters.
One of the ministers is said to be considering a Lok Sabha contest if delimitation creates an opportunity, with a possible move to national politics in New Delhi seen as a step towards expanding his political role. Another is reportedly assessing both his present Assembly constituency and the parliamentary constituency from which he contested earlier. A third minister, who anticipates a possible change in the reservation status of his current constituency, is said to have engaged a survey agency to identify an alternative segment.