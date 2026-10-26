Telangana: Plans afoot to divert Godavari water to Singur

HYDERABAD: With storage levels in the Singur and Manjeera reservoirs declining, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has taken up pipeline interconnection works at Velimela to divert Godavari water to areas dependent on the two sources and prevent possible drinking water shortages.

The precautionary measures are being taken on the instructions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in view of anticipated El Nino conditions. The alternative supply arrangements are being implemented under the supervision of Water Board Managing Director K Ashok Reddy.

As part of the works, the Board is connecting the 3,000-mm-diameter Godavari Ring Main with the 1,200-mm-diameter Manjeera Phase III and IV gravity main pipelines at Velimela village, near the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Water Board Technical Director Prabhu and Chief General Manager Rajasekhar inspected the progress of the works on Sunday. They directed the officials concerned to expedite the work and complete the necessary arrangements to enable the diversion of Godavari water into the Singur-Manjeera supply system.

Officials said the interconnection would allow Godavari water to be supplied to areas currently dependent on the Singur and Manjeera sources. This would help maintain drinking water supplies and prevent interruptions during periods of water scarcity.

The Board has stepped up advance planning to ensure alternative water sources are available if the declining reservoir storage and anticipated El Nino conditions affect water availability. The pipeline interconnection is intended to strengthen the city’s water supply arrangements.