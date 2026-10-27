AEE exam rescheduled to November 7 amid SSC JE clash

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has decided to conduct the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) (Civil) examination on November 7 for candidates facing a clash with the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Junior Engineer (JE) examination.

The decision was announced in a press note issued on Monday following concerns raised by candidates over the overlapping examination schedules. The TGPSC AEE (Civil) examination is scheduled for November 6 and 7, while the SSC JE examination will be held from November 2 to 6.

According to TGPSC, some candidates reported that their SSC JE hall tickets listed November 6 as their examination date, coinciding with the AEE (Civil) examination.

The commission said it had taken up the matter with the SSC chairman, who had assured that affected candidates from Telangana would be accommodated on November 4 or 5. However, candidates reported that their hall tickets continued to show November 6 as the exam date.

To resolve the issue, TGPSC has asked candidates who have been allotted November 6 for the SSC JE examination and have also applied for the AEE (Civil) examination to submit three documents: a copy of their SSC JE hall ticket, a copy of their TGPSC AEE application and their TGPSC One Time Registration ID. The documents must be submitted through the TGPSC office help desk or emailed to helpdesk@tgpsc.gov.in by 5 pm on October 30.