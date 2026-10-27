BJP padayatra with Amit Shah in Hyderabad on November 2

HYDERABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will participate in a padayatra, organised by the Telangana unit of BJP at Tank Bund here on November 2, to counter the “false narrative” against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Speaking to the media on Monday, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao alleged that the Congress was attempting to create lawlessness in society and the country.

“To expose this anarchic attitude, the BJP will organise a massive padayatra on November 2 with the ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakata Hatao’ (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) slogan,” he said.

“The Union home minister will participate in the march and walk alongside the other participants on Tank Bund,” he added.

BJP to mobilise 1 lakh people for padayatra

Ramchander also revealed plans to mobilise around one lakh people for the padayatra. Condemning AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he alleged that Congress leaders were using objectionable language against the prime minister’s mother and father out of frustration. He stated that this failure to convince people during elections reflects the party’s pathetic state.

The BJP leader also alleged that the Congress was spreading false propaganda regarding the SIR. He said that realising defeat in the elections was certain, Congress leaders were resorting to criticism by using the SIR process as an excuse.

Throwing down a challenge to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, he said, “I will come to your native village, Kondareddypally. Show me where the votes of eligible voters were unfairly deleted in your village.”

Reacting to Revanth Reddy’s statement that Congress will organise a rally against the SIR process at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on November 1, Ramachander remarked that it was like “Nero fiddling while Rome is burning”. “Revanth wants to go to Delhi to escape from addressing the severe drought and drinking water crisis in the state,” he alleged.