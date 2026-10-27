Congress MLA threatens hunger strike over non-release of funds

HYDERABAD: In a major embarrassment for the state government, Jadcherla Congress MLA Anirudh Reddy on Monday threatened to launch an indefinite hunger strike over the delays in releasing funds for development works in his Assembly constituency.

Speaking at a local meeting, he said that he, along with 30,000 people from his segment, will stage a hunger strike until the pending funds are released.

Expressing his displeasure over the delays in releasing funds as well as the incomplete road works in his constituency, he asserted that the government must release the required funds and ensure that all pending road projects are completed.

“I will sit on a hunger strike with 30,000 people in Jadcherla. I will continue the protest until my last breath. The funds must be released, and the roads must be completed,” he said.

Questioning the delay in completing road works, Anirudh urged Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy to address the issue.

Recalling that he had organised a public meeting with around 40,000 people in Jadcherla during Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s padayatra, he urged the latter to intervene and ensure that funds are released for development works in the constituency.

“If the government believes that Jadcherla will receive water and funds only after Anirudh Reddy dies, then I am ready to sit on an indefinite hunger strike and sacrifice my life. But the funds must be released,” he said.

Drawing a comparison to the case of a Nagarkurnool-based Roads and Buildings contractor who reportedly died and whose pending dues worth crores of rupees were subsequently released, Anirudh questioned whether the value of his life was less than the `40 crore required to carry out development works in his constituency.