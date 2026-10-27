Congress sees malicious intent in Form 7 use for deleting voters

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the country’s secular fabric was under attack and that democratic rights were being systematically undermined under the present regime, AICC general secretary and Congress observer for Telangana Avinash Pande on Monday demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He also called for an inquiry into the allegations levelled against the CEC.

Addressing a press conference at Indira Bhavan in Hyderabad, he accused Gyanesh Kumar of acting against the interests of citizens. He also claimed that the use of Form 7 for deleting voters from the electoral rolls was being driven by malicious intent.

Pande said that Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has been consistently raising concerns about alleged voter deletions and irregularities in the electoral process for several months.

“Rahul Gandhi presented evidence of alleged electoral irregularities in Maharashtra, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh and demanded an investigation by the Election Commission,” he claimed, while stating that the Congress had sought reports from the Election Commission on these issues but has yet to receive a response.

Meeting at Ramlila Maidan

On the next phase of the Congress campaign, Pande said that the party, along with its INDIA bloc partners, would organise a public meeting at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi.

He said political leaders from across the country, from Ladakh to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, would participate in the event to be organised under the “Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao” (Save the Vote, Save the Nation) slogan November 1.