Four Nepalese held for murder of retired IPS officer’s wife

HYDERABAD: Four members of a Nepalese gang, including a domestic worker who allegedly facilitated the murder and robbery of Tanuja Ranjan, wife of retired IPS officer Ray Vinay Ranjan, at their Jubilee Hills residence in May, have been arrested, Hyderabad City Commissioner of Police (CP) VC Sajjanar said at a press meet on Monday.

The arrests were made near Nampally railway station by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and Jubilee Hills police. The gang was allegedly planning robberies in Gurugram and Bengaluru and had conducted reconnaissance in both cities before the arrests, Sajjanar added.

The arrested were identified as Dharma Tiruwa alias Kalpana (26), who worked as a domestic help at the victim’s house, Ganesh Bishwakarma alias Dinesh Tapa (31), Chandra Bahadur Tamang alias Ranjeet Thapa (44) and Ganesh Bahadur Shahi (37). Police seized `51,130 in cash and other incriminating material from them. Two other accused in the murder case remain absconding, the CP added.

Tanuja was found dead in her bedroom at her residence in Prashasan Nagar during the intervening night of May 7 and 8. The accused allegedly smothered her, ransacked the house and escaped with gold and other valuables.

Investigators spent over five months along the India-Nepal border, conducting field inquiries in hilly terrain to gather intelligence on the accused, police said.