Fresh electoral rolls preparation begins for graduates’ MLC poll

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission has started the process of preparing fresh electoral rolls for the Mahbubnagar-Hyderabad-Rangareddy graduates’ MLC election, urging all eligible graduates to submit their applications by November 6.

According to the EC, eligible graduates residing in the constituency must submit Form-18, along with their degree certificates or documents proving an equivalent qualification recognised by the government and other required documents, at the designated registration centres or to the concerned Electoral Registration Officer within the stipulated deadline.

The fresh enrolment process applies even to graduates who are already registered as voters in the constituency. They too must submit Form-18 applications afresh to ensure that their names are included in the new electoral roll.

According to the EC, graduates who possess the prescribed educational qualifications and fulfil the eligibility conditions under the Representation of the People Act, 1950, are eligible to apply. Eligible graduates have been urged to complete the registration process before the deadline to ensure their inclusion in the electoral roll for the forthcoming graduates’ constituency elections.