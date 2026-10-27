Heavy rain likely in four Telangana districts due to cyclone

HYDERABAD: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Khammam, Kothagudem, Mulugu and Mahabubabad districts on Tuesday and Wednesday under the influence of Cyclone Arnab over the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also forecast in Suryapet, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Peddapalli and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts during the two days.

The cyclone, which lay over the westcentral and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal on Monday afternoon, is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by the evening of October 26 and a very severe cyclonic storm on October 27.

The system is expected to move northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, by the forenoon of October 28.

The IMD has forecast maximum sustained wind speeds of 115-125 kmph, with gusts up to 140 kmph, and issued a red warning for the Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts.

Meanwhile, minimum temperatures remained below normal at several stations in Telangana on Monday.

Patancheru recorded the lowest minimum at 13°C, 5.3 degrees below normal, followed by Adilabad at 14.7°C, 4.3 degrees below normal, and Medak at 15.3°C, 4.1 degrees below normal.

Rajendranagar recorded 15°C, 3.6 degrees below normal, while Khammam recorded 18°C, 4.7 degrees below normal. In Hyderabad, the minimum was 19.6°C, 0.3 degrees below normal.